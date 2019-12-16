2020 NAIAS Charity Preview to feature two tiers of tickets, new dress code

The North American International Auto Show is revamping its next charity preview this coming year.

There will now be two ticket options for the signature event, which is happening on Friday, June 12.

One is for those who want to check out cars, music and street food outside in Hart Plaza. The second option is for those who want the full package with access inside TCF Center.

All-access ticket holders have a creative black-tie dress code. Outdoor ticket holders are asked to dress summer-chic.

Tickets for the outdoor portion are $200 each, and all-inclusive tickets are $400 each or $750 for a pair.

Inside TCF Center during the event will be complimentary cocktails and a selection of hors d'oeuvres representing "A Taste of Detroit." There will also be a special appearance by an iconic musical guest.

Charity Preview tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 16, 2020. The auto show is June 7-20.

The new format for the event is designed to expand the appeal to a broader audience, capitalize on Detroit's beautiful riverfront and make the region's most glamorous night out accessible to more people. It is an example of how 2020 NAIAS will evolve as the show moves from its traditional date in January to June.