WATCH: 2020 Urban League's Distinguished Warriors

Community
Urban League 2020

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every year the Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan honors leaders in human and civil rights at their Salute to Distinguished Warriors Event. 

The event is a celebration of courage, character, and commitment to the community. Even though the event could not be held this year – we can still honor those who have served. 
 
FOX 2 offers congratulations to this year’s Distinguished Warriors: 

  • Charles E. Allen – Business Executive, Graimark Realty Advisors. Allen is a leader in business with a commitment to service. 
  • Penelope “Penny” Bailer – Former CEO City Year Detroit and Girl Scouts and a woman with a deep commitment to kids. 
  • Dr. Marilyn French Hubbard – President & CEO Healthy, Wealthy and Wise Change Agents is all about empowering others – especially women – and knows the importance of making and nurturing connections.  Meet Dr. Marilyn French Hubbard. 
  • Senator Carl M. Levin - our final honoree – truly a man who needs no introduction. Senator Carl M. Levin is the longest-serving Senator in Michigan history. 

The Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan would like to thank the event sponsors: 

41st  Annual Salute to Distinguished Warriors sponsors 

Presidential
Ford Motor Company
Fifth Third Bank
TCF Bank 

Humanitarian
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
 
Supporting 
Comcast NBC Universal
DTE Foundation
MGM Grand Detroit
PepsiCo

Benefactor 
Ascension
Beaumont
Enterprise Holdings
Fiat Chrysler
General Motors
Henry Ford Health Systems
Papas Pizza
Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans
UAW

Corporate 
AAA
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Bridgewater Interiors
Butzel Long
Cazma
Central Michigan University
Comerica Bank
Consumers Energy
Detroit Medical Center
First Independence Bank
Flagstar Bank
George Johnson & Company
Greektown Casino
Health Alliance plan
Ilitch Companies
Local Laborers 1191
Oakland University
Michigan First Credit Union
UHY
Wayne County Sheriff
Wayne State University

Non-Profit Supporters 
Authority Health
Black Family Development
Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau
Henry Ford College Foundation
Detroit Area Agency on Aging
Medstar
University of Michigan

Media Sponsor 
WJBK FOX 2 Detroit 