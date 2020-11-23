WATCH: 2020 Urban League's Distinguished Warriors

Every year the Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan honors leaders in human and civil rights at their Salute to Distinguished Warriors Event.

The event is a celebration of courage, character, and commitment to the community. Even though the event could not be held this year – we can still honor those who have served.



FOX 2 offers congratulations to this year’s Distinguished Warriors:

The Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan would like to thank the event sponsors:

41st Annual Salute to Distinguished Warriors sponsors

Presidential

Ford Motor Company

Fifth Third Bank

TCF Bank

Advertisement

Humanitarian

JP Morgan Chase & Co.



Supporting

Comcast NBC Universal

DTE Foundation

MGM Grand Detroit

PepsiCo

Benefactor

Ascension

Beaumont

Enterprise Holdings

Fiat Chrysler

General Motors

Henry Ford Health Systems

Papas Pizza

Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

UAW

Corporate

AAA

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Bridgewater Interiors

Butzel Long

Cazma

Central Michigan University

Comerica Bank

Consumers Energy

Detroit Medical Center

First Independence Bank

Flagstar Bank

George Johnson & Company

Greektown Casino

Health Alliance plan

Ilitch Companies

Local Laborers 1191

Oakland University

Michigan First Credit Union

UHY

Wayne County Sheriff

Wayne State University

Non-Profit Supporters

Authority Health

Black Family Development

Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau

Henry Ford College Foundation

Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Medstar

University of Michigan

Media Sponsor

WJBK FOX 2 Detroit