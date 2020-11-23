WATCH: 2020 Urban League's Distinguished Warriors
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every year the Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan honors leaders in human and civil rights at their Salute to Distinguished Warriors Event.
The event is a celebration of courage, character, and commitment to the community. Even though the event could not be held this year – we can still honor those who have served.
FOX 2 offers congratulations to this year’s Distinguished Warriors:
- Charles E. Allen – Business Executive, Graimark Realty Advisors. Allen is a leader in business with a commitment to service.
- Penelope “Penny” Bailer – Former CEO City Year Detroit and Girl Scouts and a woman with a deep commitment to kids.
- Dr. Marilyn French Hubbard – President & CEO Healthy, Wealthy and Wise Change Agents is all about empowering others – especially women – and knows the importance of making and nurturing connections. Meet Dr. Marilyn French Hubbard.
- Senator Carl M. Levin - our final honoree – truly a man who needs no introduction. Senator Carl M. Levin is the longest-serving Senator in Michigan history.
