Southfield Police pursuit of stolen Jeep leads to arrest of homicide suspects

Three people, including two suspected in a homicide in Detroit, were taken into custody by Southfield Police last week after officers were notified of a stolen vehicle entering the city.

A high-speed police chase ensued on the Lodge Freeway on Oct. 18 with cruisers chasing a Jeep Grand Cherokee at over 100 mph. Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said officers made "intentional contact" with the vehicle.

The vehicle had been stolen out of Southfield and was also connected to a murder in Detroit and a larceny in Garden City.

Police first initiated a chase around 2:42 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 10 Mile and Evergreen when they got information about the Jeep. According to the dispatch center, it had been stolen out of the city on Oct. 6.

Officers located it on the Lodge near Northland Drive where they tried boxing the vehicle in.

Dashcam footage from the chase showed the suspect car swerved and struck patrol car before continuing. The pursuit soon ended after police managed to spin the Jeep around.

Three occupants were arrested, while a stolen 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine underneath the front driver's seat being recovered. Barren said the firearm had been stolen out of Redford Township earlier in August.

The driver, Brandon Flowers, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, and fleeing and eluding. He's also listed in the pending homicide out of Detroit and is currently in their custody.

The front seat passenger Vernon Phalen Jr. was turned over to Garden City police on charges of breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, larceny, and possession of a converted firearm.

The rear seat passenger was also turned over to Detroit police. He was not identified.