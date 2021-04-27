Enjoy a brew at these 2021 craft beer festivals in Michigan

article

Michigan is home to plenty of craft beer breweries.

No matter what style of beer you like, you're bound to find something good when you sample what Mitten Breweries have to offer.

Check out some of the beer festivals planned in 2021.

Note: As of April 28, 2021, none of these events have been canceled. Be sure to check event websites before attending to ensure they are still happening.

Southern Michigan Winter Beer Festival

Date: May 1

Location: Jackson

This beer festival was planned for March, but due to the COVID pandemic, was moved to May.

Choose from more than 150 craft beers, ciders, and meads. The event will also include food trucks, ice carving, and fire pits to enjoy.

It will be both an indoor and outdoor festival at the New American 1 Event Center. Attendees will have to adhere to MDHHS COVID orders.

Tickets bought early are $30 for noon entry and $35 at the door. VIP tickets are also available for $65 and include one-hour early entry and a commemorative shirt. VIP tickets are $70 at the door.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the Jackson County Fair Box Office at the north administrative entrance at the New American 1 Event Center. They can also be purchased by calling 800-517-3849 or 517-788-4405.

World Expo of Beer

Dates: May 22-21

Location: Frankenmuth

A number of breweries from across The Mitten will be serving up craft beers in Frankenmuth.

Sample beers from Arbor Brewing Co., Bell's Brewery, Oddside Ales, Rockford Brewing Co., and more.

Due to COVID, the event will be broken down into three-hour sessions, with 750 tickets being sold for each session. Tickets are $50 and include entry for three hours, a souvenir mug, and six sampling tickets.

Masks will be required unless you are sitting and eating or drinking.

Buy your ticket here.

Beer & Wine Fest on the St. Clair River

Date: June 5

Location: Algonac

This outdoor festival at Waterfront Park in Algonac will include beers and wines from more than 40 Michigan breweries and wineries, as well as cocktails and seltzers. There will also be music, games, and food.

A $40 general tasting ticket includes entry at 7 p.m., 10 samples, a keepsake photo, and a commemorative pint glass. A $55 VIP includes 6 p.m. entry, 15 samples, a keepsake photo, and a commemorative pint glass.

Buy tickets and learn more here.

Ella Sharp Museum Art, Beer, and Wine Festival

Date: August 7

Location: Jackson

This annual event will have limited capacity due to COVID.

The celebration of art, beer, and wine will be from 1-7 p.m. at the Ella Sharp Museum.

Tickets go on sale May 1 and are expected to sell quickly. Click here for more information.

Hop Riot Beer Fest

Date: August 7

Location: Bay City

This festival will feature multiple breweries and wineries, as well as live music at Wenonah Park in Bay City.

There are limited tickets due to COVID.

General admission tickets are $25. They allow access to the festival from 1-5 p.m. and include five tasting tickets and a glass. VIP tickets are $32 and allow access beginning at noon, five tasting tickets, a glass, and a T-shirt.

Buy tickets here.

