2023 Holland Tulip Festival guide: What to see, do

article

It's Tulip Time in Holland!

Head to the West Michigan city to see millions of tulips during the Holland Tulip Fest, which starts Saturday May 6, and runs for two weeks.

When is Holland Tulip Festival?

Tulip Time events start before the official festival begins. The Holland Tulip Fest is May 6-14, but there is a Dutch Dance and Kinder Dutch Dance on May 4 and 5, along with a carnival on the 5th.

What events are planned?

The Tulip Time Run is back in person this year. It's the first official event of the festival, and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon May 6 at Kollen Park.

Other events include a carnival, parades, walking tours, tours of the Tall Ship Dockside, an artisan market, an art exhibit, photo walks, a quilt show, the Zeeland Girl Exhibit, and more.

The Tulip Immersion Garden is also bigger and better this year. Find it at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds.

There are also concerts planned, as well as a play, Nana's Naughty Knickers, which you can catch at the Holland Community Center. Tickets at $23 per person. Get them here.

Find more things to do here.

Events and activities are held daily throughout the fest. See the full schedule here.

Guests can also enjoy free attractions around Holland during the festival, including museums and gardens.

Holland is also home to numerous restaurants and breweries. Find a place to eat here.

Where to see tulips in Holland

Centennial Park

239 S. River Ave. | 48.000+ Tulips

Downtown Holland

Shopping District | 38,000+ Tulips

Window On The Waterfront Park

110 Columbia Ave. | 100,000+ Tulips

Tulip Lanes

Curbside | 250,000+ Tulips

Windmill Island Gardens

1 Lincoln Ave. | 140,000+ Tulips

Nelis' Dutch Village

12350 James St. | 30,000+ Tulips

Veldheers Tulip Farm + Deklomp Wooden Shoe & Delft Factory

12775 Quincy St. | 4 Million+ Tulips

Check out the tulips as they grow with the city of Holland's Tulip Tracker.

Where to stay and park

A map shows where to park. View it here.

If you're coming from out of town, there's plenty of places to stay in Holland during the festival. Find a hotel here.