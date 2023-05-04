2023 Holland Tulip Festival guide: What to see, do
HOLLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's Tulip Time in Holland!
Head to the West Michigan city to see millions of tulips during the Holland Tulip Fest, which starts Saturday May 6, and runs for two weeks.
When is Holland Tulip Festival?
Tulip Time events start before the official festival begins. The Holland Tulip Fest is May 6-14, but there is a Dutch Dance and Kinder Dutch Dance on May 4 and 5, along with a carnival on the 5th.
What events are planned?
The Tulip Time Run is back in person this year. It's the first official event of the festival, and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon May 6 at Kollen Park.
Other events include a carnival, parades, walking tours, tours of the Tall Ship Dockside, an artisan market, an art exhibit, photo walks, a quilt show, the Zeeland Girl Exhibit, and more.
The Tulip Immersion Garden is also bigger and better this year. Find it at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds.
There are also concerts planned, as well as a play, Nana's Naughty Knickers, which you can catch at the Holland Community Center. Tickets at $23 per person. Get them here.
Events and activities are held daily throughout the fest. See the full schedule here.
Guests can also enjoy free attractions around Holland during the festival, including museums and gardens.
Holland is also home to numerous restaurants and breweries. Find a place to eat here.
Where to see tulips in Holland
Centennial Park
239 S. River Ave. | 48.000+ Tulips
Downtown Holland
Shopping District | 38,000+ Tulips
Window On The Waterfront Park
110 Columbia Ave. | 100,000+ Tulips
Tulip Lanes
Curbside | 250,000+ Tulips
Windmill Island Gardens
1 Lincoln Ave. | 140,000+ Tulips
Nelis' Dutch Village
12350 James St. | 30,000+ Tulips
Veldheers Tulip Farm + Deklomp Wooden Shoe & Delft Factory
12775 Quincy St. | 4 Million+ Tulips
Check out the tulips as they grow with the city of Holland's Tulip Tracker.
Where to stay and park
A map shows where to park. View it here.
If you're coming from out of town, there's plenty of places to stay in Holland during the festival. Find a hotel here.