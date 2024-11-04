After months of grueling campaigning during an era of hyper-partisanship, voters and the candidates have reached the final day of the 2024 election.

And it's in Michigan where three of the nominees for president and vice president will be spending their time, underscoring both the value of the state's 15 electoral votes and the potential for the state to break either way at the end of the season.

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will be the first to make an appearance, holding a rally in Flint in the early afternoon. The mid-Michigan districts are not the most populated, but their voters are not uniform either and could cast a ballot in either direction.

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz will make his final stop of the campaign in Detroit. He'll campaign alongside his wife Gwen Walz later Monday night.

Finally, in a bid to capture the magic of his successful run in 2016, Donald Trump will return to the site of his final campaign stop three elections in a row in Grand Rapids.

The late-night campaign rally will be Trump's final stop before election day and polls open.

MORE: The Electoral College: How it decides the next president of the United States

Democratic nomine Kamala Harris has already made her final stop in Michigan, rallying student voters in East Lansing Sunday night.

Nearly three million people have already voted, with about two-thirds of those ballots coming via absentee. Clerks have spent the past week pre-processing those ballots while other election workers have helped oversee early voting.

Much of that energy has been in Detroit, where clerk Janice Winfrey said last week the city could break its turnout set in 2020.

The Michigan Secretary of State will be providing an update of her own on Monday, holding a press conference in Detroit around noon.