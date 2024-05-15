2024 NFL schedule: Lions open against Rams Week 1; have 6 national games

The NFL's 2024 schedule has the Lions front and center on the national stage six times.

For the second straight year the Lions will be opening the season at home on Sunday Night Football, this time against the Rams and former quarterback Matthew Stafford in a rematch of last year's Wildcard playoff game.

In all, Detroit is slated for two Sunday Night Football appearances, two Monday Night Football slots and a pair of Thursday night games including of course, Thanksgiving against the Bears.

In Week 2, the Lions get another playoff rematch from the Divisional Round, facing the Buccaneers in Detroit.

The Lions hit the road in Week 3 at the Cardinals, before coming back home in Week 4 to play the Seahawks.

An early bye week hits on Week 5, leading to another road game in Dallas against the Cowboys. The Lions have played the Cowboys in 'Big D' five of the last seven times dating back to 2013.

The Lions play their first divisional opponent in Week 7 at the Vikings before hosting the Titans in Week 8 and traveling to Lambeau in Week 9 to play the Packers.

In Week 10 the Lions are back on Sunday Night Football to play at the Houston Texans.

Week 11 brings the Jaguars at the Lions, while in Week 12 Detroit plays at the Colts.

On Thanksgiving for Week 13, the Lions play the Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

In Week 14 the Lions stay in-division and hosts the Packers.

In Week 15 the Lions play the Bills in Buffalo. The Bills have beaten them four times in a row with the last Lions win coming in 2006. Barry Sanders was a rookie the last time the Lions won in Buffalo, back in 1991 with a 17-14 overtime victory.

The Lions play at the Bears for Week 16 in a game sure to be frigid with some cold weather.

Week 17 brings an NFC Championship Game rematch at the 49ers on Monday Night Football. The last time the Lions won at San Francisco was back in 1975.

The final week of the regular season could have divisional implications with the Lions hosting the Vikings.



