2024 Presidential Election: Who is winning?

Voters across the country have cast their ballots for President with the first results starting to come in on the East Coast.

We'll be tracking those results on this map. It's pretty simple to use – just hover over the state you want to see and track the result live as they come in.

Polls close at different times across the U.S., impacting when results come in. According to 270toWin, here are key times for states:

7:00 p.m. ET: Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, most of Florida

7:30 p.m. ET: Ohio, North Carolina, West Virginia

8:00 p.m. ET: Pennsylvania, Michigan, remaining Florida, and most of Texas (except El Paso, which closes at 9 p.m.)

9:00 p.m. ET: Arizona, Colorado, Wisconsin, El Paso (Texas)

10:00 p.m. ET: Nevada, Iowa, most of Montana

11:00 p.m. ET: California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho

These times give us a first look at key races and early results in pivotal states.

The presidential race: Fight for swing states

The 2024 presidential race hinges on 270 electoral votes, with a focus on seven swing states holding a combined 93 votes. With close polling in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, both candidates need wins across these key battlegrounds.

