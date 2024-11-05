Interactive map: How Michigan is voting for President

Millions of Michigan residents have cast their ballots and polls across Michigan close at 8 p.m. local time – with three counties in the western Upper Peninsula remaining open another hour.

For the Michigan counties in eastern time, results can be expected to be reported throughout the night starting as soon as precincts finish inserting ballots into their tabulators.

The Michigan Secretary of State said the first batch of votes will include both absentee ballots that have already been counted and early votes, which number around 3.3 million.

When results start coming in, you can see how each county in Michigan voted here:

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said election operations had gone smoothly apart from some disruptions to a polling place in Northville Township due to a gas leak. There were also arrests made after individuals were found making threats of political violence.

Results pages

Presidential race: Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris

Michigan Senate: Elissa Slotkin vs. Mike Rogers

Michigan's 13 Congressional House races

Swing state tracker: How are the seven battlegrounds voting?