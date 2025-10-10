2026 Banana Ball World Tour coming to Comerica Park in Detroit

article

The Brief Banana Ball is coming to Detroit during their 2026 world tour. The wacky sport puts a spin on baseball with its own face-paced rules and is coming to Comerica Park next September. Tickets are available via lottery list.



Foul balls counting as outs? Each inning worth one point? And a two-hour time-limit?

It's not baseball, but something far faster-paced and much more chaotic. And it's finally coming to Comerica Park.

Banana Ball coming to Detroit

Banana Ball is officially coming to Detroit, which was selected as the host city for the sport's 2026 world tour. The wacky sport that puts a crazy spin on traditional baseball will take place next year in September.

Here's what to know:

Big picture view:

The 2026 Banana Ball World Tour will take place on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 at Comerica Park. The game will pit the Firefighters and the Party Animals against one another.

There are six teams in the league. In addition to the Firefighters and Party Animals, the Bananas, Texas Tailgaters, Front Office, and Prospective Players all compete in cities around the country.

Fans can join the Lottery List for a chance to get tickets to next year's game. The lottery opens Oct. 31 and closes Nov. 1. A random drawing will take place before the event for a chance to purchase tickets.

The lottery can be found here: www.bananaball.com/tickets

Dig deeper:

Banana Ball is not like normal baseball. The game has a set time-limit and is played at a faster pace. But that's not all:

Teams can score as many runs in an inning, but only the team that scores the most earns a point after the inning is complete. That is — until the last inning where every run counts.

The game is only two hours long.

Hitters earn a strike if they step out of the box and are not allowed to bunt.

However, batters can steal first base on a wild pitch. But they cannot be walked — instead the hitter will take off running on ball four, while every defensive player must touch the ball before it becomes live. Only then can the runner be tagged out if they don't get safe.

Most notoriously: if a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out.

Mound visits are not allowed, the game's tiebreaker trims the number of players on defense down to three, while a team may send any hitter to bat at any spot at least once per game.