$20K reward offered after 2 high-powered Hellcat vehicles stolen from Lake Orion man

Gone in a matter of seconds - two high-end vehicles were stolen from a driveway in Metro Detroit late last week.

Both a harvest orange Hellcat TRX truck, and a Hellcat Dodge Durango were stolen from a Lake Orion driveway. The getaway was caught on camera but so far no sign of the stolen vehicles or the people responsible.

The victim says he feels completely violated. It happened overnight just feet away from where he and his family were sleeping. He is now out two expensive vehicles which is why he is offering $20,000 as a reward if they are returned to him.

"We’re into horsepower and that’s why we got them," said Tom Bailey.

Early Friday morning Bailey's home security camera is triggered.

"I don’t know how they got into the vehicles because there was no glass broken or anything and when the cameras activate is when they start backing up," he said.

Unfortunately, Bailey didn't realize what happened until a couple of hours later.

"I come to take the garbage out and that’s when I realized they were gone," he said.

He immediately called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to report them missing - but so far, nothing.

"I will put a reward out there," he said. "I put $10,000 on each vehicle - a $20,000 reward if I can get them back."

Adding insult to injury inside the one truck that wasn't stolen were prototype tracking devices.

"The Ram truck had trackers wireless and hardwired trackers, testing them," he said.

He says he was about a week away from installing those devices in the vehicles which were eventually stolen.

Bailey says the whole situation has been frustrating and demoralizing.

"Either you have to live in a gated community or just don’t drive anything nice. It’s sad," he said.

Bailey says those were his personal cars. Again, he is offering $10,000 per vehicle if they are found and can be returned to him.



To claim that reward send an email info at SicktheMagazine.com.