$20K reward offered after thieves crash vehicle through Dearborn Heights pawn shop twice to steal guns

Up to a $20,000 reward is offered for information after a group of thieves stole about 50 guns from a Dearborn Heights pawn shop during two break-ins early this week.

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, a group of suspects drove a vehicle through C&C Coins in the 24600 block of W. Warren and stole several handguns and rifles.

Police believe the same group returned around midnight Monday. They drove another vehicle through the boarded-up C&C Coins and stole more guns.

In total, about 50 firearms were stolen from the pawn shop.

The Dearborn Heights police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are working together to find the suspects.

"These are very serious incidents which demand the full weight of the investigative resources of not only our agency, but our partners with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives who sent agents to each scene to further the investigation" DHPD Police Chief Jerrod S. Hart said.

Authorities say the crimes may be connected to a Westland gun store break-in where a group of thieves drove a stolen SUV through a building and stole about 50 guns.

Submit tips to the Detroit ATF Field Division at 313-202-3400, or 1-888-283-8477. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.