Dozens of firearms stolen after thieves crash vehicles through Westland gun shop, Dearborn Heights pawn shop

Dozens of guns were stolen after thieves drove vehicles through businesses in Westland and Dearborn Heights.

Early Sunday, thieves in a stolen Kia SUV crashed through the front of Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road. About eight people got out of the vehicle, grabbed about 50 guns, and ran to another vehicle across the street.

"It hurts, it truly does hurt because whatever they do with the guns, we don't know what they're going to do, where they're going to do it at. It's just terrible," said Spencer Wong, who owns Armed in Michigan.

Wong said the break-in was well planned," Wong said. "They strategically picked and chose."

"They got the good stuff. They got the expensive stuff

About an out later, just after 5 a.m. Sunday, suspects drove a vehicle through C&C Coins in the 24600 block of W. Warren and stole several handguns and rifles. Around midnight Monday, thieves drove another vehicle through the boarded-up C&C Coins and stole more guns.

About 50 firearms were stolen from the Dearborn Heights pawn shop.

Some of the Dearborn Heights suspects

"Last night we did engage in a vehicle pursuit with some of the suspects, which the officers very appropriately terminated the pursuit because it became very dangerous to the public," said Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to a $20,000 reward for information about the pawn shop thefts.

Contact the Detroit ATF Field Division at 313-202-3400, or 1-888-283-8477. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Authorities say the crimes may be connected to the Westland gun store break-in.