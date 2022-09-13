Thieves crash stolen Kia through Westland gun store, steal 50 firearms

Thieves used a stolen Kia to bust into a Westland gun store early Sunday.

Surveillance video from Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road shows the SUV driving through the business. About eight people got out of the vehicle and ran into the store, grabbing dozens of guns and fleeing. They left in another vehicle parked across the street.

While some weapons were dropped outside, they got away with about 50 firearms.

"It hurts, it truly does hurt because whatever they do with the guns, we don't know what they're going to do, where they're going to do it at. It's just terrible," said Spencer Wong, who owns Armed in Michigan.

Wong said the break-in was well planned.

"They got the good stuff. They got the expensive stuff," he said. "They strategically picked and chose."

Police believe the break-in is connected to two similar crimes at a Dearborn Heights pawn shop.

