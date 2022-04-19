21-year-old dead, two teens injured in West Bloomfield crash

A 21-year-old died and two teens were injured in a crash in West Bloomfield Township Monday.

A Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old struck several trees after the driver lost control traveling southbound on Branford Drive around 8:30 p.m. on April 18.

According to West Bloomfield police, the vehicle was driving above the posted 25 mph limit when it crashed.

A release from police states the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a large rock, and then several trees.

The female passenger in the front, a 16-year-old, suffered minor injuries. The male driver also suffered minor injuries.

The 21-year-old female who was sitting in the back of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don't believe there were any indications of alcohol or drugs playing a factor in the crash.

MORE: Illegal immigrants tell Sterling Heights Police they were moving 20K fentanyl pills for drug cartel

All three are residents of Commerce Township.

Advertisement

An investigation is ongoing.