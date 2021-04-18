21-year-old dies in triple shooting on Detroit's west side

Early Sunday morning around 1:15 a.m. multiple gunshots were fired in the 14800 block of Northlawn on Detroit's west side.

Police say after the shooting the suspect left the location. The two victims shot were sent to a local hospital.

One victim a 21-year-old male was pronounced dead. The 29-year-old woman's condition is currently unknown.

Police say a short time later a 22-year-old man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound and he remains in critical condition.

Police believe he is responsible for shooting both victims but the circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.