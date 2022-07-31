22-year-old Oakland County man in critical condition after crashing into tree

A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured Saturday when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in Springfield Township.

The crash happened on Foster Road near Dixie Highway at around 4:14 p.m. Saturday.

MORE: 70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac

Police say the driver was eastbound on Foster Road in a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze when the crash happened.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. Alcohol use is a factor in the crash,

