70-year-old man in hospital gown fatally struck by car on Woodward Ave in Pontiac

An elderly pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning while he was crossing Woodward Ave in Pontiac.

The car struck 70-year-old Andrew Golden from Waterford Twp around 5:20 a.m. near Martin Luther King Blvd. Golden was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs when he was hit.

Deputies said he was not in a crosswalk when he was crossing the road. He was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland where he was pronounced dead, said OCSO.

The driver of the car was a 69-year-old from Waterford Twp. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

