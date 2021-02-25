23 employees of Detroit Whole Foods have tested positive for COVID-19, city says

Cases of COVID-19 at the Detroit Whole Foods have been reported with 23 employees testing positive of 196 so far, according to the city.

The Mack Avenue Midtown location has caused the Detroit Health Department to offer rapid testing to all employees, said Denise Fair, the city's chief public health officer.

Employees affected will not be allowed back until they test negative, the company said. Meanwhile, the timeframe of the Whole Food COVID-19 cases are unclear.

"So far, 23 employees out of 196 have tested positive," Fair said in a statement. "We have received a commitment from Whole Foods that no workers or close contacts of any employee who has tested positive will be allowed back to work until they have produced a negative test result.



"This is a reminder to all grocery stores of the availability of vaccinations and the importance of getting their employees vaccinated to make sure this does not happen again."

Courtney Schall from Whole Foods corporate communications said, that individuals at the store have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

She said that professional deep cleaning and disinfection with "enhanced sanitation measures."

"Additionally, at this time we are requiring our Midtown Detroit Team Members to receive a negative COVID-19 test before returning to work," Schall said. "We are partnering with the City of Detroit to make COVID-19 vaccines available as soon as possible to Team Members at no cost to them."

Also in the Whole Foods release was information about safety measures all store locations are taking.

"Our website also provides a detailed list of actions we’re taking in response to COVID-19, including that our stores continue to operate under social distancing and crowd control measures, are requiring temperature checks and face masks for anyone working in our stores, and have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols. We are auditing all of these practices regularly to ensure compliance."



