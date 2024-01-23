23 Motor City Match small Detroit businesses receive $1.1 million in grants

The business community in Detroit is about to get bigger thanks to the latest round of Motor City Match.

"It is, indeed my honor to be celebrating 23 new businesses that are receiving over $1.1 million," said Kevin Johnson, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation. "These entrepreneurs exemplify the spirit of innovation and determination."

Entrepreneurs like Annette Anderson.

"I was a ninth-grade dropout," she said. "Sixteen-year-old mom."

But Annette had dreams and knew she wanted to work in healthcare.

"You don’t have to have a GED or a high school diploma to become a CNA, so that can change things for you," she said. "I eventually did get my GED, I went back to be a nurse, and now I want to help the kids and the community."

Annette is the owner of First Step Healthcare Training and during Round 25 of Motor City Match, she won a $20,000 grant for her business.

"I want to say thank you to Motor City Match for allowing me the opportunity to win this grant I am so thankful for this," she said.

Anderson believes the training her business offers will put others on track for success.

"And with my school, I plan on training a lot of individuals, mentoring them, and changing their lives," she said.

The Motor City Match program helps Detroit entrepreneurs at critical stages of their business development - from idea to open.

"We have a lot of talent in this city, people with a lot of good ideas, but they maybe didn’t grow up in a family where there was a relative to write them a check to start their business," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "And we wanted to level that playing field."

The program also helps bring diversity to the business landscape.

"Five years ago, I was in a pastry school in the Philippines," said Jonathan Peregrino. "This is a dream over 25 years in the making."

Jonathan received a 60,000 grant for JP Makes and Bakes.

"I'm really excited to bring Filipino food, Filipino flavors, especially Filipino pastries back to Detroit," he said.

The application deadline for Round 26 of MCM just wrapped up which means the business community in the city of Detroit is in store for yet another boost.

To learn more about Motor City Match GO HERE.

