23-year-old man fatally shot in driveway, police search for suspects

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning right before 4:00 in the 20000 block of Rosemont.

Police say the victim, a 23-year-old man, was exiting his car in his driveway, when two unknown armed suspects came from his backyard and allegedly started firing shots. The victim was fatally struck and the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspects were described as black men, in their 20s and was last seen wearing dark color clothing.

As of right now, police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.