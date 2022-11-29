24/7 Sheetz convenience store plans Detroit area locations

article

Sheetz, a convenience store with more than 655 locations across six states, is expanding to Michigan.

The 24/7 store plans to open its first Detroit area store in 2025.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state," said Travis Sheetz, the president and CEO of Sheetz. "Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor, and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades."

According to the store's website, "Sheetz is about providing kicked-up convenience while being more than just a convenience store." Sheetz is known for its made-to-order food and customized drinks.

You can currently find Sheetz in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland.