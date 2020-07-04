24-year-old shot at gathering on Detroit's west side

A 24-year-old man is in temporary but serious condition after he was shot while attending a gathering on the west side of Detroit.

On Friday around 11:30 p.m. the suspect began firing shots in the area of Chapel and Keeler striking the victim in the body.

The victim was sent to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, 30-35, 180 lbs., low haircut, full beard, dark complexion and a muscular build.

He was last seen wearing an unknown colored striped shirt, blue jeans and black Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at ‪313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.