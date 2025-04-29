25-year-old arrested in Detroit kitten neglect case, facing charges

article

The Brief Police say the suspect who allegedly neglected two kittens has been arrested. Brandon Littke was arrested on Friday and released Monday on a $25,000 personal bond. It’s unclear who the cat’s owner is, but Littke lives with them.



The man police say left behind two kittens at a Detroit gas station, leaving one dead, has been arrested.

What they're saying:

25-year-old Brandon Littke is facing three felonies for allegedly tossing two kittens out of his SUV, hitting and killing one of them.

With cameras all over the gas station, it was license plate readers in two cities that led investigators to exactly who they were looking for.

Littke was arrested on Friday and released Monday on a $25,000 personal bond.

He claims it was an accident.

The backstory:

The incident happened last week at the BP gas station at Grand River and 7 Mile. Littke allegedly hit one of the kittens, who is seen flailing as his littermate looks on. A few hours later, the surviving kitten, now named "Diesel," was rescued at the gas station.

He was in perfect shape and is now in the hands of Michigan Humane until the investigation wraps up.

As for tracking Littke, DPD partnered with Redford Township and together used license plate readers to find him at a home in Redford.

It’s unclear who the cat’s owner is, but Littke lives with them.

FOX 2 was told they too were horrified to learn what had happened.

What's next:

He’s charged with killing an animal, abandoning two animals, and being a habitual offender.

Littke does have a criminal record; he was charged a few years back with robbery but nothing animal-related.