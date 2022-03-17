26-year-old man diagnosed with brain tumor while training to become Detroit police officer

Danny Brumar was in the academy training to be a Detroit police officer last September.

Everything was going great until he started experiencing bad nausea and vomiting.

"He was doing really, really well in the police academy. He got one of the highest scores on his legal exam, he passed the shooting test. He was doing awesome physically with all of the physical stuff," his fiancee Fiona Byrne said. "It really did feel like we were on top of the world."

However, that would change when a CT scan revealed that Brumar had a mass on his brain that required surgery.

"They had him under the impression that it was just going to be a quick and easy thing, and he'd be out in a week maybe," Byrne said.

Tha wasn't the case, though. He's had five surgeries, has undergone radiation and rehab for weeks, and has experienced multiple complications from the malignant tumor. He can't eat, and he's learning how to talk again.

Byrne, 22, has become Brumar's full-time caretaker as he recovers.

"I'm just glad he's home. I'm so relieved that he's home finally," she said.

She has advice for people who may go through the same thing – "I think that it's important that people are educated before they go into these things and that you have an advocate in the hospital looking out for you, and again - you just have to take it day by day because you don't know."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the couple.