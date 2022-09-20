26-year-old New Haven alum accused of threatening to blow up high school

article

Authorities say a bomb threat against New Haven High School on Monday by a former student was unfounded.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office received a call around 6:50 a.m. about a bomb threat 26-year-old Rico Cook allegedly made on social media. The caller told authorities that Cook, who lives in New Baltimore, was driving a black Ford Fusion.

When deputies got to the school, they saw the Fusion parked near the baseball diamonds with its hazards on and loud music playing. Cook was inside the car, and he allegedly rolled his window up and down repeatedly when a deputy approached him.

Cook got out of the car when the deputy told him to, and he was taken into custody. A K-9 was used to search the car, building, and school grounds. No explosives were found.

The homeowner where Cook lives allowed deputies to search the house. Authorities said they removed two pieces of evidence during that search.

Cook is charged with false report or threat of terrorism and computers – using to commit a crime. His bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety, no 10%. If he posts bond, he must take a risk assessment prior to release, wear an electronic GPS tether, have no contact with New Haven schools, not use any computer or technological device and not use the internet or access social media.

He is due back in court Sept. 28 for a probable cause conference.