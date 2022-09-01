26-year-old sought by Detroit police after fatally shooting driver and fleeing

article

A 26-year-old suspected in a homicide in Detroit is being sought by police after authorities found his vehicle this week.

Demetrius Lovell Johnson followed two people in the area of 7 Mile and Sherwood last Friday when he fired a shot, killing the driver.

Detroit police have been searching for him ever since.

The fatal shooting happened Aug. 26 around 10 p.m. just west of Van Dyke Road.

Johnson was allegedly driving a gray Ford Mustang and was following a white Toyota. A 22-year-old man was driving and a woman was in the passenger seat.

A release from police said Johnson fired a single shot which struck the victim, before he fled. The female passenger was not injured.

Since the incident, the suspect's vehicle has been recovered.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.