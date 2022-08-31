Detroit shooting spree: Police need help identifying victim

article

Detroit police have released a sketch of a victim shot during a random shooting spree early Sunday, as they work to identify her.

The victim was shot and killed around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Margareta and Wyoming.

The Jane Doe is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 165 pounds. She had brown eyes, a medium build, and two long braids.

When she was killed, she was wearing a white hooded sweater and gray and black Nike sweatpants. She also had a multi-colored purse that contained green "New York" basketball shorts inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The victim is one of three people killed during the spree. The alleged gunman, 19-year-old Dontae Smith, was charged Wednesday.

The other victims include Lori Brisco, who was a mother on her way to work, and Chayne Lee, who leaves behind a son.

Another person who was shot, John Palik, survived. Palik was walking his dog when he was allegedly approached by Smith, who first shot his dog and then him.

Smith was ultimately arrested later in the day on Sunday. According to sources, his aunt called police to give them his location.