3 arrested in Flint for child and animal abuse; dead puppy found in pizza box

article

The Brief Three people were arrested and charged in Flint for child and animal abuse among a list of felonies, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Charles Ashbaker, Kelly Walker and Dougal Nelson were charged after two dead dogs and two emaciated dogs were found at their home. The residence, which was in squalid conditions, also housed a 9-year-old boy and a refrigerator full of rotten food, that no longer worked.



Two men and one woman were arrested and charged in a horrific case of child and animal abuse, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson Wednesday.

A 9-year-old boy, two dead dogs and two emaciated dogs were found inside a Flint home described as having deplorable conditions.

Charged in the case are Charles Ashbaker, 38, Kelly Walker, 29 and Dougal Nelson, 47, all of Flint.

"The details of this case will elicit a strong reaction," Swanson said, adding it made him angry. "(You have) people who don't care for people and animals and you have death involved. Starvation of animals, neglect, neglect of children, this case has it all."

The backstory:

Police were alerted to the home after AT&T workers in the area lifted a manhole cover and discovered about $30,000 of internet wires cut and stolen. Deputies then approached and saw the startling conditions of the nearby house.

Two dogs were found in crates in the front yard of the home with one dead and one emaciated. Inside the house, one emaciated puppy was found alive, another found dead in a pizza box.

A 9-year-old boy was also found in the home which was deplorable inside, and had a refrigerator full of rotting food, not working.

A photo of the rotting food inside the refrigerator which was not working.

"So you've got three adults, two dead dogs, two emaciated dogs, and a 9-year-old boy," Swanson said. "Sheriff detectives responded and started putting the scene together and recovered the property, saved the other two dogs and was able to work with Child Protective Services to get that 9-year-old a safe place to live."

Ashbaker was charged with animal abuse and torture, felony firearm, drug offenses and other felonies.

Walker was charged with child abuse, animal abuse and torture.

Nelson was charged with numerous felonies including resisting law enforcement, accused of fighting the detective trying to interview him.

"These are the individuals who could have at any point, called 911 and said I can't take care of my dogs. I can't take care of my child. That's all we're asking," Swanson said.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.



