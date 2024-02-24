3 cats die in Royal Oak house fire

A house fire in Royal Oak left three cats dead and the occupants displaced on Friday night.

At approximately 10 pm, firefighters were dispatched to the area of Rochester and Donald for a residential structure fire. They arrived to find a large amount of flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.

The residents were able to exit the home prior to firefighters arriving. There were no reported injuries to the firefighters or occupants.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.