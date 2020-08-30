3 children shot in drive-by in Pontiac

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left three children hospitalized.

The shooting occurred Saturday night shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Dudley Avenue in the city of Pontiac.

Officials confirm that a 10-month-old, 7-year-old and an 11-year-old girl were all struck by gunfire.

According to deputies, the shooting is described as a drive-by type shooting.

We're told that the child are expected to survive.

