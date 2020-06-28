3 dead, 1 injured, after Jefferson accident, police investigate

Three people are now dead after an accident that happened Saturday night around 9:00 in the 9300 block of Jefferson.

Detroit Police say a blue Oldsmobile Intrigue was allegedly traveling east on Jefferson at a high rate speed, when the driver lost control and struck the wall of the Detroit Water Treatment Plant.

As a result of the crash 2 men and one woman was killed. another person was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. All of the victims who died were in their mid-20s, police say.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2280, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

