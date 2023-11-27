3 final concerts scheduled as Berkley Coffee & Oak Park Dry closes

article

Three final shows are planned this week as Berkley Coffee & Oak Park Dry closes up shop.

The coffee shop and dry bar had its final day of normal business Saturday but plans to host concerts Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday before shutting the doors.

Tom Alter, Billy Davis & Mighty Michael, Tino G's Dumpster Machine, Voxanna, and Steve Taylor will perform at 7 p.m. Monday; Ladyship Warship, Amino Acids, Theandric, and Feast For the Crows will take the stage Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., and Ghost Garden, FeRn Whale, and Pedro Meadows will wrap up the show schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Coffee drinks will be available at the shows.

The business featuring both an extensive coffee menu and non-alcoholic drink offerings opened in 2021. In a letter announcing the closure, owner Kenny Showler said there were plans for the future, but money forced the closure.

"I’m hard out of money, with the budget still far from sustainable. I’ve finally grabbed enough time the past few weeks to breathe, catch up, analyze, and accept that there’s no way," he wrote.

Showler said that while the storefront is closed, he will continue roasting coffee beans and selling them online.

As for the store, Berkley Coffee & Oak Park Dry is selling off its retail and equipment. It can be purchased at the store at 14661 W. 11 Mile Rd. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays until further notice.