3 killed in Michigan plane crash
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Thursday, a plane crashed in Bath Township, killing three people.
According to FlightRadar, the Hawker 800XP took off from Battle Creek Executive Airport just before 5:10 p.m. The plane flew northeast toward Lansing. As it passed Lansing, its speed decreased before crashing near Clark and Peacock roads.
All three occupants onboard the plane died.
According to Bath Township, the cause of the crash is unknown. The FAA is investigating.
The Source: This information is from Bath Township officials and FlightRadar flight monitoring.