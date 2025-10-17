3 killed in Michigan plane crash

The Brief A plane from Battle Creek crashed in Bath Township on Thursday afternoon. All three occupants died. The cause of the crash is unknown.



On Thursday, a plane crashed in Bath Township, killing three people.

According to FlightRadar, the Hawker 800XP took off from Battle Creek Executive Airport just before 5:10 p.m. The plane flew northeast toward Lansing. As it passed Lansing, its speed decreased before crashing near Clark and Peacock roads.

All three occupants onboard the plane died.

According to Bath Township, the cause of the crash is unknown. The FAA is investigating.