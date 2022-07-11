3 men trying to meet minors for sex caught in Oakland County sting

Three child predators were arrested for trying to sexually solicit minors through the internet.

"For the second time in two months we have undertaken a sting operation seeking out those who are targeting kids," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Oakland County law enforcement making it clear that victimizing kids will not be tolerated.

"We are announcing the arrest of three individuals who use the Internet to arrange what they thought was going to be a sexual encounter with a child under the age of 15," said Sheriff Bouchard.

The three men were identified as 45-year-old Richard Prausa from Clarkston, 64-year-old Fazlollah Haritash from Farmington Hills, and 61-year-old John Dingens from Corunna.

"On July 6 at a location selected in Independence Township, we arrested these three adult males that are attempting to entice and have sex with underage girls," said Sheriff Bouchard.

The men showed up at different times, said investigators. Each of them are charged with four Felonies; Child sexually abusive material, accosting children for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime."

The men were released Saturday on bond with the condition that they do not have contact with children they aren't related to.

"Bond was set at 75,000 for Haritash and the other two receive 50,000 dollars cash or surety," said Sheriff Bouchard.

Since the sting operation started, interested men almost immediately engaged online with the person pretending to be a child. That's how these men were caught.

"As soon as they started this undercover operation they received messages from all over the country. This time three men from Michigan two of which tragically and sadly from Oakland County participated.," said Sheriff Bouchard.

Sheriff Bouchard hopes the message is clear about what will happen when adults target kids for sexual encounters.

"If you target kids, we will target you."

