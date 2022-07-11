Teen boyfriend charged in deadly shooting of 14-year-old in Detroit apartment

A 13-year-old boy was charged on June 11 in connection to the fatal shooting of his girlfriend,14, in a Detroit apartment.

At around 4:11 a.m. on July 10, Detroit police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Riverfront Dr for a shooting. When police arrived, they found 14-year-old Keniyah Bryant inside with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detroit police said that allegedly a handgun stolen out of Eastpointe was being passed around. The 13-year-old boy aimed the gun at the girl and fired it. From there, the small group of teens fled the scene.

Police said he turned himself in over the weekend.

The Wayne County Prosecutor charged the boy with one count of Manslaughter; Aimed with Intent but without Malice, and one count of a Felony Firearm. He was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond.

His Pre-Trial is set to be held on August 9 at 11 a.m.

