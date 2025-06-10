3 Michigan State University shooting survivors awarded nearly $30M in settlements

article

The Brief Three shooting victims in the Michigan State University shooting have reached multi-million-dollar settlements with the school. Nathan Statly, Troy Forbush, and Yukai "John" Hao were all critically injured in the 2023 shooting. One victim will also receive free tuition, room and board, and health insurance.



Three students who survived being shot in the 2023 Michigan State University shooting reached nearly $30 million in settlements with the school, the law firms representing them announced Tuesday.

Eight people were shot by a gunman who opened fire at the university on Feb. 13, 2023 before turning the gun on himself. Five people were wounded, while three were killed.

By the numbers:

Grewal Law, representing Nathan Statly and Troy Forbush, secured almost $17 million for their clients, who were both critically injured.

Statly who suffered severe brain injuries after being shot in the head, reached a $14.25 million settlement, while Forbush, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest that damaged his lung, received a $2.5 million settlement.

Another survivor who was paralyzed from the chest down after being shot in the back, Yukai "John" Hao, received a $13 million settlement through Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman.

As part of Hao's agreement, the university will also waive tuition, room and board, and provide health insurance for him as he completes his undergraduate and graduate degrees at the school.

On the night of Feb. 13, 2023, Anthony McRae, 43, started shooting inside MSU's Berkley Hall and Union, killing Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraer, and Arielle Anderson.

After the shooting, McRae fled, leading to a shelter in place order and a manhunt while police searched for him. He was later found dead off-campus after shooting himself. He was found to have been armed with two guns and multiple loaded magazines.

A clear motive for the shooting was never revealed, but a note found in McRae's pocket said that he felt slighted. He had no connection to the university, according to authorities.