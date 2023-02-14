Michigan State shooting victims: 2 Grosse Pointe Public Schools graduates killed

Two students killed in the Michigan State University shooting Monday were graduates of Grosse Pointe Public Schools, the district said.

"As a proud Spartan parent (my daughter graduated from MSU last winter) my heart broke last night when I learned of the shooting at MSU. Unfortunately, I am writing to you today to share that this tragedy is impacting GPPSS even more closely," Superintendent Jon Dean wrote in a letter to parents.

Dean plans to hold a press conference to discuss the deaths at 2:30 p.m. FOX 2 Detroit will stream it live in the liveplayer above.

Dean said one victim graduated from Grosse Pointe North and the other graduated from GP South. Michigan State University Police identified one of the Grosse Pointe alum as Brian Fraser. Police said the other victim would not be identified to respect the wishes of their family.

The school district said it has its mental health team at both high schools Tuesday to help students cope.

Three victims were killed when Anthony McRae opened fire in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. The third victim has been identified as Alexandria Verner, a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School.

Five other students who were shot remain hospitalized in critical condition.