3-mile section of I-94 closing in Detroit for bridge demolition this weekend

A 3-mile-long section of I-94 will be closed in Detroit for the next two months as part of an I-94 revitalization project that will demolish the Grand River overpass.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that crews will be demolishing and removing the Grand River overpass starting on Friday, April 8.

Both directions of I-94 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday but will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 11. The work will require closing the interstate from I-75 to I-96.

Westbound traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 until it eventually hooks back up to I-94. Eastbound traffic will have the opposite detour: eastbound I-96 to northbound I-75 until it reconnects to I-94.

All entrance ramps to eastbound will be closed from 30th Street to the Lodge while westbound ramps will be closed from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets.

While the interstate will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, not every lane will be available. The right lane of westbound I-94 from Linwood to I-96 will be closed, as will the westbound ramp to both directions of I-96. These closures will be in place until late May.

The replacement of the Grand River overpass is badly needed as the original structure was built in 1952. All work on the $14.6 million project is expected to be done in early 2023.