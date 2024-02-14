3 DC officers shot in Southeast: Suspect actively shooting in barricade situation

Police are on the scene of an active barricade situation, where three officers were shot on Hanna Place in Southeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a shooting in the 5000 block of Hanna Place. According to police Chief Pamela Smith, police arrived at the residence listed above to serve an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14. Police attempted to gain entry and the suspect fired gunshots.

Three officers were struck, all with non-life-threatening injuries to the foot or hand. A fourth officer was also injured, but was not shot.

The suspect remains barricaded inside the residence, this remains an active situation. No details on whether the suspect is alone. Police are in communication with the suspect.

"At this time the individual remains barricaded inside the residence," Smith said. "This remains an active situation and the individual has continued to fire from that location." "We are asking everyone to please stay out of this location until we are able to apprehend the suspect," she said.

According to Smith, the suspected shooter has not yet been identified. Smith added that often times D.C. police assist the Humane Society with serving arrest warrants for cruelty to animals.

"There are a lot of individuals with guns on the street, and I know Secure D.C. is part of the legislation that we're asking our council members to pass," Smith said. "The penalties for folks that are just discharging firearms, who do not have a right to do that, is very challenging for us. And so I’m asking that we will certainly do everything we can to pass Secure D.C., especially the portion of that bill where we need to increase the penalties for firearms."

"I won't say D.C. crime is out of control. I think we have a group of individuals who do not respect law enforcement and authority. Our officers were where they were supposed to be, doing exactly what we need them to do, and we will continue to do that."

This remains an active scene.

Several road closures in the area include Benning Road between G Street and Southern Avenue, G Street between Benning Road and 51st Street, along with 46th St at Benning Road. Alternate routes on Alabama Ave, Southeast and 46th Street, Southeast.

Plummer Elementary, Garfield Elementary, Nalle Elementary Schools have both been placed on an alert status.

According to officials, KIPP DC Public Schools alerted parents on the incident around 8:50 a.m. The school has been placed on a secure status, not a lockdown at this time. Officials say there is no entry or exit of the building allowed, classes are resuming as normal. Parents are currently receiving hourly updates and discussing potential dismissal plans for this afternoon.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh spoke with a resident of nearby J. W. King Senior Center on H Street who said she did not here the gunshot but did hear the police response. Unconfirmed reports from the scene say the shooting may have happened somewhere behind the center.

The Humane Rescue Alliance released a statement about the early morning incident. The full statement can be read below:

"This morning, the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department were serving an arrest warrant for alleged animal cruelty at a home on the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE. As MPD has reported, three of their officers were struck when the suspect shot through the door. HRA Field Services Director Dan D'Eramo, who was on scene, was not injured.

We cannot reveal additional details at this time, as this is now part of a larger investigation with MPD. As this dynamic situation unfolds, our thoughts are with our partners at MPD who are being treated in the hospital and we are wishing them all the best in their recovery. We could not fulfill our mission without them. We are also concerned for the safety of the officers who remain on scene, the community members who continue to be affected, and the animals whom we were there to protect. We will share more information as we are able."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.

