3 people, 1 dog found dead in boat cabin in Macomb County

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, three people and a dog were found dead Saturday morning inside the cabin of a boat docked at the Fox Marina in Harrison Township.

Police attributed the fatalities to a fire

The fire was first reported around 6:05 a.m. Saturday morning at the marina which is off of South River Road. Macomb County Sheriff's deputies along with Harrison Township firefighters responded to the scene.

The 38’ Chris Craft boat was docked at the Fox Marina and neighboring boats reported that three persons had been staying on the boat. 911 calls reported that smoke was coming from one of the windows and that the boat may be on fire.

The fire department was able to enter the boat and extinguish any signs of possible fire. Three persons and a dog were found deceased within the cabin.

Investigators are currently on scene investigating. Stay with Fox 2 News and fox2detroit.com for more information as it becomes available.

