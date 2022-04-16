3 people arrested after shooting and carjacking a Warren woman on Friday

The Warren Police Department confirms that 3 people are in custody in connection to a shooting and carjacking on Friday.

A warren woman was shot multiple times at a gas station and her car was stolen around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Warren police said the victim was at a gas pump at the Sunoco on Eight Mile Road near Mound Road when a white Yukon pulled up behind her.

A man reportedly got out of the car, tapped on her car window, and reportedly started firing gunshots. The woman was struck multiple times.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was last listed in stable condition.

Warren police say that 3 people are in custody and will be arraigned on felony crimes on Monday.

