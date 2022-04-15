Woman in critical condition after being shot, carjacked at Warren gas station

A woman was struck by gunfire and had her car stolen while she was at a gas station in Warren early Friday morning.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a man reportedly tapped on the window of her car at one of the gas pumps before opening fire.

The incident happened around 4 a.m.

According to Warren police, the woman was parked at pump No. 5 at a Sunoco gas station on Eight Mile between Ryan and Mound Road when a white Yukon pulled up behind her.

The man got out, approached the vehicle and started firing, hitting the woman multiple times.

Her car, a 2015 Nissan Altima with the license plate ELB3299 was stolen. Police say it fled westbound on Eight Mile Road.

An investigation is ongoing and police are reviewing surveillance footage. The entire gas station has also been blocked off by police tape.

The suspects are described as one white male and one Black male.

Sunoco gas station in Warren blocked off following shooting.

If you have any information about the carjacking or the location of the stolen car, your'e asked to give Warren police a call.