3 rescued after boat sinks in Lake Erie

A boat sank Sunday on Lake Erie, leading to a water rescue.

Good Samaritans who were fishing nearby saw the boat start sinking near Sterling State Park just after 3:20 p.m. They were able to rescue the three people who were aboard the boat.

The three people were evaluated by paramedics. A 45-year-old man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the other two were released at the scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is using towboats to remove the boat, which sank in 25 feet of water about 3 feet off the shore of the park. This removal is expected to happen over the next few days.

The United States Coast Guard has put out a safety broadcast regarding the submerged vessel.