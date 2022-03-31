3 sentenced after stealing money from 90-year-old Michigan woman

Three people from Montcalm were sentenced Thursday after they embezzled money from a 90-year-old woman.

Teri Marie Miller, of Edmore, was stealing from a woman she was caring for. Authorities said the victim’s family filed a complaint, which lead to an investigation and charges in 2020.

A jury convicted Miller of one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, between $50,000 and $100,000; one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000; one count of using a computer to commit a crime; three counts of using a financial transaction device without consent; and one count of tax – failure to file.

She was sentenced to 57 months to 15 years on the embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000 count, as well as 14 months to five years on the embezzlement of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 count.

The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 71 months in prison. She was also ordered to pay $97,798 in restitution to the victim’s estate.

She is also facing a resisting or obstructing a police officer charge that stems from her arrest on the embezzlement charges. That charge is pending in a separate case.

Her husband, Kelly Miller, and her brother, Tim Riva, were also sentenced

Kelly Miller pleaded no contest to two counts of receiving or concealing stolen property, $200 or more but less than $1,000.

He was sentenced to 59 days in jail with credit for 59 days served, three years of probation, and ordered to pay $2,700 in restitution to the victim’s estate.

Riva pleaded no contest to one count of receiving stolen property, $200 or more but less than $1,000; and one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $200 or more but less than $1,000.

Riva was ordered to pay $2,000 restitution to the victim’s estate and is under probationary supervision until the restitution and other court costs and fines are paid.