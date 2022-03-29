3 shooting suspects surrender to Warren police ending brief barricaded situation

A barricaded police standoff ended in the arrest of three shooting suspects in Warren Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg during an argument this afternoon near Packard and Campbell, but is expected to recover.

Three suspects then ran to nearby home and barricaded themselves inside.

In about 30 minutes police were able to contact them on the phone said a Warren police lieutenant.

"We ordered all three out of the house and took them into custody," he said. "Currently we are waiting on a search warrant to go into the home and look for the suspect's weapon and any possible shell casings inside."

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown. Right now police do not believe anyone involved was a student.

