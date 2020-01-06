3 shot during fight at bowling alley in Allen Park

Three people were shot overnight at a bowling alley in Allen Park.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting, which we're told happened around 1 a.m. Monday after a fight at Thunderbowl Lanes on Allen Road near Outer Drive. Two people are in serious condition and one person is in fair condition, police say.

In the video, a group of people can be seen outside in the parking lot. Then someone pulls out a gun and fires shots back into the inside of the building.

Police say two groups gor into a fight at the bowling alley. One person left and got a pistol from his car.

As he tried to go back inside the bowling alley, the group in the parking lot tried to hold him back and that's when he opened fire into the building.

Police say a fourth person was shot but the bullet missed their body and was lodged miraculously in their jacket.

Police don't have anyone in custody at this time.

Advertisement

Police haven't said yet what led to the shooting or what the altercation was about.