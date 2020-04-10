3 suspects wanted in double shooting that killed man inside Joy Road store

The Detroit Police Department is looking to identify and locate three suspects wanted in connection to double shooting that left one person dead, on the city’s west side.

The murdered victim was a 34-year-old man. The incident happened during an attempted robbery inside a store in the 3000 block of Joy Road when the three suspects opened fire inside at 8:15 that night.

The second victim. a 31-year-old man, was shot but is expected to recover. The suspects then escaped in two separate vehicles.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a reflective jacket. The second suspect is described as a black male, wearing all black. The third suspect is described as a black male, wearing a tan jacket.

Their vehicles have been described as a 2019 - 2020 Jeep Wrangler and a 2011 - 2015 Kia Sportage.

If anyone knows these individuals or has information regarding this crime, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit by calling 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

