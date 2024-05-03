'Barbaric' Fraser man accused of abducting woman in Detroit, sexually assaulting her

A suspected sexual predator is now in custody after allegedly abducting a girl in Detroit and then held her against her will in Fraser. Police are concerned there could be more victims as well.

Mario Davis is accused of abducting a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her on April 28. Davis, 39, is now facing life in prison charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct and three counts of felony firearm.

"It's barbaric," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "Those charges are very serious, there's multiple life offenses."

Police say Davis took to woman back to a house in Fraser off 13 Mile Road near Groesbeck where the sex assault took place.

"Most people don't take people from one area bring them to another area for purposes of sexually assaulting them," Lucido said. "And it kind of disturbs me because, what was the purpose of all this? What was the thought process?"

The alleged victim is still recovering. The house is not owned by Davis, but a friend of his.

Davis is being held at Macomb County Jail on a $500,000 bond. If you have any information, call Fraser police at (586) 293-1425.

