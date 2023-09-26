3 teens, 2 adults rescued from Brighton home after carbon monoxide poisoning

Three teens and two adults were rescued after a carbon monoxide poisoning incident left all three in varying states of consciousness.

According to the Brighton Fire Department, the evening could have ended a lot worse had first responders arrived minutes later. All five individuals were taken out of the home Monday night and transported to a hospital after the suspected poisoning.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in Livingston County after the 911 dispatch center received calls from someone reporting headaches and symptoms matching potential carbon monoxide poisoning.

When they arrived, fire officials were met with a reading of 300 parts per million - enough to be considered deadly.

After crews put on air packs and gear, they searched the home and found all five individuals. They were first taken outside before being hospitalized.

"A few more minutes later and we would have arrived to a much different incident," read a post from the fire department's page.

It implored people to install CO monitors inside their home.